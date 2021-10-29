

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) reported Friday that net income for the third quarter soared to C$908 million or C$1.29 per share from C$3 million or C$0.00 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter nearly doubled to C$10.23 billion from C$5.96 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$1.28 per share on revenues of C$10.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's production averaged 435,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, up from 365,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2020.



This is the highest third quarter production in over 30 years, driven by continued strong production at Kearl. The downstream capacity utilization of 94 percent in the quarter was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018.



The company also declared a fourth quarter dividend of 27 cents per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, capital and exploration expenditures are now expected to be around $1.1 billion, down from previous guidance of $1.2 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IMPERIAL OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de