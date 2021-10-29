

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 99384 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 45,826,252, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 1788 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 743,362.



California reported the most number of cases - 13,079 - while Florida - 562 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States have consistently been decreasing from September. The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 18 percent to 51,816 within the last two weeks, as per data compiled by New York Times.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 191,242,432 people in the United States, or 57.6 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. This includes 84.9 percent of people above 65.



221,348,530 people, or 66.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



15,417,340 people, or more than 8 percent of the population, have so far received booster dose.



417,795,537 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



36,565,948 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Meanwhile, in his audience with Pope Francis in Vatican Friday, U.S. President Biden lauded the Pontiff for his advocacy to ensure the pandemic ends for everyone through vaccine sharing and an equitable global economic recovery.



Later, Biden and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin discussed efforts to rally global support for vaccinating the developing world against COVID-19.



