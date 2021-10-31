

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release September figures for home loans, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Loans are expected to slip 2.0 percent on month after dropping 6.6 percent in August.



Australia also will see October results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group; in September, the index score was 51.2.



South Korea will provide October data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to surge 40.1 percent on year after jumping 31 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 27 percent, accelerating from 16.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in September was $4.20 billion.



Hong Kong will release an advance estimate for Q3 gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was down 0.9 percent on quarter and up 7.6 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide October figures for inflation, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.11 percent on month and 1.66 percent on year following the 0.04 percent monthly decline and the 1.6 percent increase in September.



Finally, a number of regional countries will see October results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Markit Economics, including Australia, China (Caixin), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), South Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



