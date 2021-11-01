

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) said Monday that its chief executive Jes Staley will step down following U.K. regulators' investigations into his relationship with U.S. Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in U.S. jail in 2019.



The British multinational investment bank and financial services firm said it was made aware on Friday evening of the preliminary conclusions from the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority's findings of the investigation into Staley's characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays' response to the regulator.



'The Board is disappointed at this outcome,' Barclays said.



Barclays noted that the investigation makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein's alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays' support for Staley following the arrest of Epstein in the summer of 2019.



The regulatory process still has to run its full course and it is not appropriate for the company to comment further on the preliminary conclusions, Barclays said in a statement.



Meanwhile, Barclays said that Venkatakrishnan will take over as Group Chief Executive, effective from 1 November 2021, and as a director of the company.



Prior to this appointment, Venkat served as Head of Global Markets and Co-President of Barclays Bank PLC from October 2020 and Group Chief Risk Officer from 2016 to 2020. Before joining to Barclays in 2016, he worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, holding senior roles in Asset Management where he was Chief Investment Officer in Global Fixed Income, as well as in Investment Banking, and in Risk.



