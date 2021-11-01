

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Monday, with earnings optimism, the ruling party's solid victory in Japan's parliamentary election, easing travel curbs in Australia and Thailand, and stabilizing coal prices in China boosting sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 67 points, or 1 percent, to 6,897 as bond markets held steady after a surge in yields last week.



Monetary policy tightening remains the key market focus, with investors now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already acknowledged substantial further progress on inflation (price stability) and also maximum employment for QE tapering.



Healthcare stocks were moving up, with drug maker Sanofi climbing as much as 2.4 percent after HSBC upgraded the stock to 'buy.'



