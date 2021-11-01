

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):



-Earnings: -$4.45 million in Q3 vs. $0.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.37 in Q3 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.27 million or $1.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.70 per share -Revenue: $52.06 million in Q3 vs. $52.98 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de