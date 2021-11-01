

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported Monday a third-quarter net loss of $4.45 million or $0.37 per share, compared to net income of $0.43 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.01 per share, compared to $ 0.97 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter edged down to $52.06 million from $52.98 million in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $49.7 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de