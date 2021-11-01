

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PG&E Corp. (PCG):



-Earnings: -$1.09 billion in Q3 vs. $0.08 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.55 in Q3 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $479 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $5.47 billion in Q3 vs. $4.88 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PG&E-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de