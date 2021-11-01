

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corporation (L) announced that David Edelson has decided to step down in May 2022 as Chief Financial Officer. Jane Wang, Vice President, will succeed Edelson as Chief Financial Officer. The company noted that Edelson will stay on as Senior Advisor to ensure a seamless transition.



Currently, Wang is responsible for managing Loews's capital markets activities, leads the Enterprise Risk Management effort, and interfaces with credit rating agencies. Also, she monitors the performance of Loews's subsidiaries and is a member of the Board of CNA Financial. Prior to joining the company, Wang worked at Morgan Stanley.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOEWS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de