

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) reported continued strong demand for K&S solutions, driven by several long-term technology transitions including 5G, electric vehicles, advanced display and the increasing need for more complex semiconductor assembly. The company expects continued industry expansion through fiscal 2022 and will provide additional details during its earnings call.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be approximately $485 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately $2.15 to $2.17. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.03 on revenue of $469.11 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries were up 2% in pre-market trade on Monday.



