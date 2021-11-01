

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maryruth's has recalled two lots of its 1oz liquid probiotic for infants for the potential contamination by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a microorganism found in the environment, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The potential presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause infection in immunocompromised individuals or, rarely, in very young infants, if ingested.



The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure and out of an abundance of caution after it discovered the potential issue with one of its manufacturing partners during routine laboratory testing, which is a part of Maryruth's vigorous quality assurance procedures and safety protocols.



The recall involves Lot numbers 100420218 and 100520218, which is noted on the side of the bottle and on the bottom of the outer container in which the product is sold. The company added that no other lots or any other Maryruth's products are affected by this recall.



The recalled product was distributed across the United States through Target, Amazon, and direct sales from the company's website approximately between May 2021 and October 2021.



Maryruth's said it has only received one complaint with respect to the affected product lots, which was one report of temporary diarrhea in an older infant after consuming the product. However, the company does not believe this was related to the presence of the micro-organism.



The company has urged consumers to throw away product from both affected lot numbers and contact MaryRuth's Customer Care Center to request a full refund.



Maryruth's is an omni-channel health and wellness brand that offers vitamins, minerals, probiotics, as well as vegan and herbal nutritional supplements for the entire family in the form of liquid, gummy, and chewable products. Its products are sold online via its own website and Amazon.com as well as in retail.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de