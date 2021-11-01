

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) has launched new offers on smartphones, at 2,300 Walmart locations across the country. The deals on smartphones, all for less than $150, at Walmart include: Motorola moto g play for $50; Samsung Galaxy A12 for $75; T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G for $100; OnePlus N200 5G for $125; and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for $150.



By adding/joining T-Mobile at Walmart and signing up for any postpaid unlimited rate plan, customers will receive an instant discount applied at the register, all with no activation fees or device financing.



