

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing activity increased at a softer pace in October, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.2 in October from 52.5 in September. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output and new order growth eased in October. Production declined for the first time in five months.



New business eased in October, albeit marginally. new export orders expanded further and at a solid pace.



Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in October.



Input costs increased sharply in October and selling prices rose to the steepest since September 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de