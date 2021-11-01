

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a bright note on Monday, in line with most of the markets across Europe, as optimism about earnings and news about relaxations in coronavirus restrictions in several countries lifted sentiment.



The benchmark SMI closed with a gain of 108.16 points or 0.89% at 12,216.33, the day's high.



Credit Suisse climbed 5.6%. The lender said the group's Investor Day on Thursday will provide an update on group strategy review.



Alcon and Holcim both gained more than 2%. Lonza Group surged up 1.7%, while SGS, UBS Group, Roche Holding, Givaudan and Richemont gained 1.1 to 1.7%.



Novartis gained about 1.25% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Scemblix (asciminib) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia in two distinct indications.



Swiss Life Insurance, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Geberit and Sika posted modest gains.



Logitech declined by about 1.1%, while Nestle and Swisscom closed modestly lower.



In the Mid Price Index, Dufry gained more than 4%. Straumann Holding, VAT Group and Cembra Money Bank gained 2.8 to 3%. Tecan Group, Adecco, Georg Fischer, Flughafen Zurich and Sonova aldo ended with strong gains.



Temenos Group declined 1.7%. Logitech, Swiss Prime Site and Zur Rose ended lower by 0.9 to 1.1%.



In economic news, the procure.ch and Credit Suisse Manufacturing PMI for Switzerland fell to 65.4 in October from 68.1 in the previous month, the lowest since February and below market expectations of 65.5.



