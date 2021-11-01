

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $97.2 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $107.0 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.32 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $97.2 Mln. vs. $107.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 - $0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.26-$1.36 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $5.0 - $5.1 Bln



