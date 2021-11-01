

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $85.10 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $59.79 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.49 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $347.33 million from $347.32 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $108.49 Mln. vs. $75.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q2): $347.33 Mln vs. $347.32 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $490 - $530 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIRRUS LOGIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de