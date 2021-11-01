

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $267 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $577 million, or $3.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $958 million or $6.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $66.58 billion from $60.81 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $958 Mln. vs. $784 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.15 vs. $4.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.66 -Revenue (Q2): $66.58 Bln vs. $60.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.95 to $22.55



