

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $224.31 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $168.38 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236.92 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $748.70 million from $605.43 million last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $236.92 Mln. vs. $192.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.96 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q3): $748.70 Mln vs. $605.43 Mln last year.



