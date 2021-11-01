

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $442.33 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $246.92 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $894.93 million from $734.55 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $3.42 vs. $2.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q3): $894.93 Mln vs. $734.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.50 - $12.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PUBLIC STORAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de