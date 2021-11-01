

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $28.15 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $26.53 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $136.76 million from $133.69 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $28.15 Mln. vs. $26.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $136.76 Mln vs. $133.69 Mln last year.



