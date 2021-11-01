

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $328.8 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $495.0 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $415.7 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $1.32 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $415.7 Mln. vs. $543.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,100 - $1,150 Mln



