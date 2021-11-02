

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a Japanese diversified corporation, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent surged to 404.63 billion yen from 267.8 billion yen in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 246.11 yen, compared to 65.13 yen a year ago.



For the first half, revenue was 5.42 trillion yen, higher than 3.71 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2022, the company now projects attributable profit of 720 billion yen or 441.26 yen per share.



The company previously expected attributable profit of 640 billion yen or 389.73 yen per share.



In Japan, Mitsui shares were trading at 2,630 yen, down 1.41 percent.



