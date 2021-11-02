

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a Swiss provider of human resources solutions, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed 67 percent to 133 million euros from last year's 80 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.83 euro, higher than prior year's 0.50 euro.



Operating income improved 75 percent from last year to 196 million euros.



EBITA excluding one-offs grew 13 percent on a reported basis and 15 percent organically to 250 million euros. The EBITA margin excluding one-offs was 4.8 percent, up 30 basis points.



Revenues for the quarter increased 8 percent to 5.22 billion euros from last year's 4.84 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 9 percent.



Looking ahead, the company expects fourth-quarter revenues to grow modestly on a sequential basis and continues to target a full-year drop-down ratio of approximately 50 percent.



According to the company, healthy demand is currently being impacted by issues created by the global pandemic, including supply chain shortages and talent scarcity.



The company said it remains confident in its outlook as these headwinds diminish.



