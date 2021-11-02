

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading statement for the first nine months of the year to 30 September 2021, Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) said Hiscox London Market and Re & ILS are performing strongly. The Group said it continues to benefit from excellent growth in Retail digital business. The net Covid-19 loss estimate remains unchanged at $475 million for 2020 and $17 million for lockdowns in 2021, Hiscox stated.



For the period, group gross premiums written increased 6.1% year-on-year to $3.46 billion. Hiscox Retail gross premiums written were up 5.9%, or up 1.4% in constant currency.



