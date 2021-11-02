

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer prices and retail sales data. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.1 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the euro. Against the yen, it fell.



The franc was worth 0.9093 against the greenback, 125.01 against the yen, 1.2422 against the pound and 1.0555 against the euro as of 3:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de