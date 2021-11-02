

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment PLC (PDYPY) on Tuesday announced a 12 percent revenue growth in constant currency for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



The sports segment witnessed 17 percent growth whereas gaming grew at 5 percent. The group's online revenues surged by 13 percent in the backdrop of a 13 percent growth in average monthly players. U.S. recorded 85 percent growth followed by 20 percent growth in Australia. UK and Ireland recorded 5 percent drop and a 3 percent decline in other international segments. Adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2021 from the non-U.S. segments are now between 1.24 billion pounds and 1.28 billion pounds, lower than the previous guidance between 1.27 billion pounds and 1.37 billion pounds. The decline is attributed to certain unfavorable sports results in October and the impact of the temporary Netherlands exit.



For the U.S segment, adjusted EBITDA loss is expected between 250 million pounds and 275 million pounds, narrower than the previous guidance of 225 million pounds and 275 million pounds. Shares of Flutter Entertainment closed Monday's trading at $95.99, up $1.25 or 1.32 percent from previous close.



