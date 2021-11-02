

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Tuesday that logistics and shipping company A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) has placed an order for two 777 Freighters.



The freighters will be operated by Maersk's in-house aircraft operator Star Air, which currently operates an all-Boeing 767 Freighter fleet. This is the company's first 777 order.



The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter. It offers 17 percent better fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions compared to legacy airplanes.



The 777 Freighter is Boeing's top-selling freighter of all time. Since the program began in 2005, customers have ordered more than 300 777 Freighters.



Vincent Clerc, executive vice president and CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller - Maersk, said, 'This year, we have strengthened our integrated logistics offering through e-commerce logistics acquisitions, tech investments, expanding our warehouse footprint and as a natural next step, we are now?ramping up?our air freight capacity, creating a broader network to cater even better for the needs of customers.'



