

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday after a survey showed that supply chain issues hit the country's manufacturing sector in October.



Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers' index for French manufacturing in October fell to 53.6 points from 55.0 in September. However, that was a notch up from an initial 'flash' estimate of 53.5.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,894 after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Euro zone government bond yields retreated ahead of key central bank meetings in the United States and Britain.



The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will announce their monetary policy decisions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate on hold, but abandoned an ultra-low target for bond yields.



