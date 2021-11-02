Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859123 ISIN: GB0004082847 Ticker-Symbol: STD 
Tradegate
02.11.21
10:50 Uhr
5,500 Euro
-0,550
-9,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5505,65012:13
5,6005,65011:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC5,500-9,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.