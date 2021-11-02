

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Pertamina, the state-owned energy company for Indonesia, to evaluate the potential for large-scale deployment of low-carbon technologies in Indonesia.



The MoU, which aims to advance Indonesia's net-zero ambitions, was signed near Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders have gathered to discuss climate policies during COP 26.



As per the deal, the companies have agreed to assess the potential for technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, and low-carbon hydrogen.



By jointly examining subsurface data, the companies expect to identify geologic formations deep underground that could be suitable to safely store CO2, and the potential for safe, commercially viable utilization of CO2.



