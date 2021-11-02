

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, announced Tuesday that its portfolio company Action has appointed Hajir Hajji to succeed Sander van der Laan as Chief Executive Officer.



Hajji will formally become CEO of Action on January 1, 2022, while van der Laan will remain with the company until the end of March 2022 in order to ensure a smooth transition.



The appointment is subject to advice from Action's works council.



Hajji, aged 41, is currently Commercial Director and member of the executive management team. She joined Action 24 years ago as a store employee, then aged 17. Hajji has been a member of the executive management team since 2011.



van der Laan joined Action as CEO in 2015. Under his leadership, Action has grown from 2 billion euros revenue with 655 stores in six markets to over 5 billion euros revenue and 1,869 stores in nine markets now.



Simon Borrows, Chief Executive of 3i and Chairman of the Board of Action, said, 'Action has continued its strong growth despite the uncertainties presented by the pandemic. He leaves the business performing strongly and on track to deliver its business plan.'



