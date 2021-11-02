

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):



-Earnings: $694 million in Q3 vs. -$886 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.09 in Q3 vs. -$1.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $464 million or $0.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.71 per share -Revenue: $32.61 billion in Q3 vs. $17.55 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARATHON PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de