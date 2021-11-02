

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $205 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $257 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $3.48 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $257 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $3.48 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 - $6.75 Full year revenue guidance: $13.7 - $13.9 Bln



