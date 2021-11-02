

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD):



-Earnings: $391 million in Q3 vs. -$79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.75 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $599 million or $1.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.13 per share -Revenue: $4.27 billion in Q3 vs. $3.63 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.18 - $4.22 Full year revenue guidance: $16.34 - $16.40 Bln



