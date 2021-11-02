

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $175.24 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $146.22 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $810.42 million from $721.79 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $175.24 Mln. vs. $146.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.03 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q3): $810.42 Mln vs. $721.79 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.30 - $8.38 Full year revenue guidance: $3,185 - $3,200 Mln



