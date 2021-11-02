

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $162.29 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $141.70 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.84 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $3.18 billion from $2.84 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $154.84 Mln. vs. $146.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $3.18 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.27 to $4.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

