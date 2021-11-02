

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $199 million, or $3.69 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $4.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $1.44 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $245 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.55 vs. $3.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.06 -Revenue (Q3): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 to $4.50



