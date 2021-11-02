

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $257.46 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $204.58 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $1.44 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 - $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: $4.76 to $4.78



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMETEK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de