

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour Inc. (UAA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $113.44 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $38.95 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.82 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.55 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



Under Armour Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.74



