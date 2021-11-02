

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $161.2 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $126.8 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $164.46 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $659 million from $594 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $164.46 Mln. vs. $134.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.66 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q3): $659 Mln vs. $594 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.40-$3.50 Full year EPS guidance: $10.94-$11.04



