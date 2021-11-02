

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $16 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $5 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% to $1.89 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Arconic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $16 Mln. vs. $5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.5 Bln-$7.7 Bln



