

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $296.74 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $220.97 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $637.33 million or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $2.20 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $637.33 Mln. vs. $513.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.18 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.71 - $7.73 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

