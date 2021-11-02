

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Incyte Corporation (INCY):



-Earnings: $181.74 million in Q3 vs. -$15.20 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.82 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $261.82 million or $1.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.74 per share -Revenue: $812.99 million in Q3 vs. $620.64 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,125 - $2,170 Mln



