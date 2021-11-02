

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):



-Earnings: -$1.56 billion in Q3 vs. $0.58 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.10 in Q3 vs. $1.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $495 million or $0.98 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.92 per share -Revenue: $1.90 billion in Q3 vs. $2.37 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.70



