

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology Plc (IGT), a gaming technology provider, on Tuesday said it has signed a multi-year iGaming content distribution agreement with online gaming content creator, Yggdrasil Gaming to further penetrate into the growing gaming markets. IGT expects to feature the first Yggdrasil game on its platform in December.



The deal grants IGT exclusive access to a selected number of Yggdrasil Gaming's online games for distribution in the U.S. and Canada where iGaming is permitted. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



'Partnering with high-performing game developers such as Yggdrasil Gaming is a pillar of IGT PlayDigital's growth strategy and an additional differentiator of the IGT PlayCasino value proposition,' said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting.



