

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $534 million, or $3.69 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $3.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $5.97 billion from $5.12 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



