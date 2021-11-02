

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $254.6 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $294.4 million, or $4.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $372.4 million or $4.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $1.56 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $372.4 Mln. vs. $400.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.25 vs. $4.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.24 -Revenue (Q3): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4,955 - $5,050 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

