The company's profit came in at $75.40 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $35.60 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $379.15 million from $318.44 million last year.



IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $75.40 Mln. vs. $35.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $379.15 Mln vs. $318.44 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $330 to $360 Mln



