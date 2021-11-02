

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, reported lower net income in the third quarter mainly in the absence of a one-time gain it recorded last year. However, earnings came in above the Street estimates.



Net earnings in the third quarter declined to $254.6 million or $4.07 per share from $294.4 million or $4.71 per share in the same quarter a year ago, on higher expenses.



Third-quarter 2020 included $69.9 million of gains on surplus land sales and divested assets.



Excluding items, earnings were $4.25 per share, that beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $4.24 per share.



Revenue for the three-month period, however, rose to $1.557 billion from $1.321 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.41 billion of revenue.



