

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) increased its full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings guidance to a range of $3.55 to $3.70 per share from prior guidance range of $3.50 to $3.65 per share based on solid results through the first nine months of the year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.58. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Excluding items, third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.98 compared to $0.96, last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.92, for the quarter.



Net loss was $1.56 billion or $3.10 per share compared to profit of $0.58 billion or $1.14 per share, last year.



Revenue declined to $1.90 billion from $2.37 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.77 billion in revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

